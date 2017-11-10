Mubarak Wakaso Reiterates Black Stars Determination To Beat Egypt For Injured Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso believes the team is well equipped to inflict defeat despite the loss of captain Asamoah Gyan ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

Ghana will engage the Pharaohs of Egypt in the final game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium without inspirational skipper Asamoah Gyan, who sustained an injury in the team's training on Wednesday, which has effectively ruled him out of the match.

Despite the loss of the Black Stars all-time record scorer, Wakaso believes the team is in good shape to end their disappointing campaign on a high.

"Gyan might not be around but his shadow and spirit is still with us," Wakaso told reporters.

"He is not around but we are keeping everything like he's around and we feel the need to win the game for him."

Meanwhile, Black Stars walloped Glow Lamp Academy 5-1 in a low-key friendly played at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday ahead of the final 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt on Sunday.

