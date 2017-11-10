Amos Frimpong Confirms Enyimba FC Talks

Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong has disclosed he could leave the club ahead of next season should the club agree on a fee with Nigerian outfit Enyimba FC.

According to the 25-year-old right back, he is ready to test his wits abroad, hence playing for the two-time CAF Champions League winners will be a step in the right direction.

"I have been contacted by Enyimba of Nigeria over a possible move but at this stage, it is being negotiated at the management level and we will see how it goes," Frimpong told Graphic Sports.

"It will be great to welcome a new challenge in my career and I believe moving to Nigeria won't be a bad idea either, should everything move smoothly."

Frimpong led the club to win the President's Cup and the FA Cup title after dispatching arch rivals Hearts of Oak 3-1 in the grand final, and also played an instrumental role in the Black Stars B team that won the WAFU Africa Cup of Nations a few months ago.

