Osei Kweku Palmer Charges Prof. Dodoo To Lifts Martha Bissah’s Indefinite Suspension

Owner and bankroller of Tema Youth Football Club, Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer has called on the president of the Ghana Athletics Association, Prof. Francis Dodoo to lift an indefinite suspension from Martha Bissah.

Martha, who is the only the Youth Olympics gold medalist has been suspended indefinitely by the GAA preventing her from competing for her own country.

According to sources to the young energetic athletes, countries such as the USA, Canada, Germany, and Nigeria are all interested in the services of the Martha but Osei Palmer who doubles as a management member of the Ghana Football Association believes it is not worth suspending the young athletes.

“Prof Duodoo does not take advice. If he does he wouldn’t ban the girl indefinitely. He should consider the paramount interest of Ghanaians and lift the ban from Martha for the love of the game.” He told Accra based Happy FM.

“If Prof. Dodoo fails to lift the ban, he’ll be cited for contributing to the girl's failures in her professional pursuit, if it so happens,” Palmer added.

“It will, however, be unfair for us to blame the Sports minister and the GOC president for not doing anything about the girl's ban because any such action will mount to interference since she was banned by an association.