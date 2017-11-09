Nyantakyi And Co Must Resign For Proper Re-Branding Of GFA - Abbey Pobee

A Renounced football Administrator Mr Jonathan Abbey Pobee has called for the resignation of the FA President, Kwesi Nyantakyitogether together with all those who are helping him in running the FA to facilitate total re-branding of Ghana Football.

Mr Pobee who is also the owner and bankroller of Kumasi based second division side Neoplan Stars explained that Mr Nyantakyi’s continued stay in office was likely to cause doom for Ghana’s football, hence the need for him to resign now.

Speaking on Otec Fm's Royal Sports with regular host, Isaac Osei Akoto (Kanu) about the media reports that there is going be a re-branding of the GFA, the outspoken Football pundit was of the view that Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi lacks the initiative for tapping and nurturing football talents at the grass roots since he assumed office over a decade ago.

According to Mr Pobee, the GFA President has too many skeletons such that it will not be useful for him to hang around anymore adding that Ghana football developments have dwindled under his watch due to massive corruption and lack of proper planning.

He said, "the best re-branding for the GFA is to sack the GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi and all his companions since re-branding with these same sets of people at the helm of affairs at the FA, is like having bottled water then you just take off the label and give it a new label with the same water in the bottle.

‘’If we don't change these people, re-branding FA" will be in vain’’, Mr Pobee stressed.

He added that in terms of developing football in Ghana, Mr Nyantakyi’s performance has been very abysmal so his continued stay in office while rebranding the Association will be an exercise in futility.

Mr Pobee chided the GFA President and his surrogates for their inability to draw a specific timeline for the start of the league season.

''The Ghana Football Association lacks planning because they can’t even fix a date for the league, stifling the activities of all the teams from all Levels participating in leagues which do not have title sponsors’’, he said.

Mr Pobee was National U-20 Black Satellite's Management Committee member in 2004 when the current GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi was the chairman of that committee and he (Mr Pobee) was also the Ashanti Regional chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) in 1999.