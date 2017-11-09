Hearts Tell Club Fans Not To Panic Over Abbey, Atingah Contracts Stalemate

Hearts of Oak have told the club's supporters not to be concerned by the news key duo Thomas Abbey and Vincent Atingah are yet to agree on new deals with the club.

The contract of the pair has run out as uncertainty among the club's fans grown.

It appears there are no update to offer after it emerged other top stars like Fatawu Mohammed, Kwame Kizito and Leonard Tawiah are likely to leave on a free transfer following the expiration of their contracts.

But club's spokesman Kwame Opare Addo has asked the club's supporters not to press the panic button.

"These are administrative issues. We started negotiations long before but unfortunately we've not been able to agree with the players on a common ground," he said

"We have been working on it all this while and waiting and hoping everything will be positive for us so they can keep playing for Hearts of Oak.

"There is no need for anybody to panic. We have able men capable of convincing them to sign new contracts."

