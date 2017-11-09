Stephen Sarfo Speaks Out: 'I Don't Smoke Marijuana'

Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Sarfo says his dreadlocks has nothing to do with smoking marijuana (wee).

Safe is suffering from the stigmatization of twisting strands of hairs.

He became a household name during the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations in Cape Coast where he emerged top scorer.

''I'm currently in Kumasi to present my Goalking plaque to my spiritual father who is the head pastor of MOGPA, Rev. Osei Bonsu,'' Sarfo said.

''I don't smoke weed and I don't use my rasta hairstyle to smoke like some people have been doing. I will only go out and worship and after that, I will be indoors.''

Sarfo has been linked with a move to South African giants Kaizer Chiefs and has also attracted interest from Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

