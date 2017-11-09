Clifford Aboagye Nearing Atlas FC Return After Long Injury Lay Off

Ghanaian midfielder Clifford Aboagye is nearing his return to action following a long injury layoff after completing his first full gym work-out.

The 22-year-old went under the knife to treat a knee injury he sustained in Atlas FC's 1-0 defeat against Club America in August.

The diminutive midfielder completed his first full work out in the gym as he steps up his fitness level before joining the first team.

He posted a picture of himself and former FC Barcelona ace Rafael Marquez on Twitter in the aftermath of a gym workout....Today session with the CHAMP @ RafaMarquezMX .. great to have him back on the team

https://twitter.com/cliffortis/status/927966539688574976

Aboagye started the season in an explosive manner after contributing two assists in four appearances for the Rojinegros in the Liga MX.

