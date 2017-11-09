2017 Aiteo CAF Awards Organizing Committee Meets In Accra Today

Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi has been chairing the ad hoc committee to organize the 2017 CAF Awards in Accra on Thursday.

Nyantakyi has been holding meetings with members of the committee in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

The CAF 1st Vice-President was appointed at the Emergency Committee meeting in Lagos two weeks ago.

#Cafawards2017 #AITEO @CAF_Online @ghanafaofficial #VPCaf #KwesiNyantakyi pic.twitter.com/Yarth1xN0J

— Kalusha Bwalya (@KalushaPBwalya) November 9, 2017

Zambia legend Kalusha Bwalya, President of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana Tony Baffoe as well as Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association Ibrahim Sannie Daara are members of the committee.

The 2017 CAF Awards are scheduled for 4 January 2018 in Accra.

Nigerian energy giant, Aiteo, one of Africa's leaders in the production and distribution of hydrocarbons, is the new title sponsor of the CAF Awards.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com