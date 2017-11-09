BBC African Footballer Award 2017 Set For Launch

On Saturday the five nominees for the BBC African Footballer of the Year 2017 will be revealed and voting will open.

The five shortlisted players will be unveiled at a star-studded event in front of a live audience at the BBC's headquarters in London. Television viewers can watch the ceremony live on BBC World News television (DStv 400) and BBC BRIT television (DStv 120) whilst radio listeners can catch the events as they unfold on BBC World Service radio at 20h00 CAT.

Hosts Peter Okwoche and Mimi Fawaz will be joined by special guests including Cameroon's midfield maestro Arnaud Djoum, who played in his country's Africa Cup of Nations-winning side; a member of Nigeria's 'golden generation', Emmanuel Amunike, Olympic gold medallist from 1996 and former player for many teams including Barcelona; and Jean Sseninde, of Uganda's national team and Crystal Palace Ladies squad.

To vote and keep up-to-date with all the latest BBC African Footballer of the Year news, fans can visit the website www.bbc.com/africanfootball and search #BBCAFOTY on social media.

The winner will be revealed live during Focus on Africa on BBC World News and BBC World Service on Monday, 11 December, as well as a special half-hour programme on BBC BRIT at the same time.