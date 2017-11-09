JUST IN... Kwame Kizito Reject Contract Extension From Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak striker, Kwame Kizito has rejected a contract extension from Hearts of Oak worth GHC30, 000.

After the Phobians ended the 2016/17 season trophy-less, the club is struggling to keep their best players.

Hearts of Oak offered a 3 years contract to the striker but it seems he has lost pride playing for the Oak Tree team.

According to reliable sources, players such as Thomas Abbey, Samuel Akuruku, Alex Kussi, among others players are unwilling to renew their contract.