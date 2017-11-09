Tema Youth Put All Players On Transfer

The president and owner of Tema Youth Football Club, Winfred Osei Palmer has astonishingly disclosed that he has put all his players on transfer following the club’s relegation from the Ghana Premier League.

The Harbor Boys struggled to make an impact in the just ended Ghana Premier League. Out of 30 matches, they finished the season at the 15th position with 37 points winning 10, drawing 7 and losing 13.

Ahead of their new campaign at the Division One League, Palmer says he is recruiting an entirely new set of players and however believes his players compromised on some matches.

“I have put all my players on transfer after our relegation.” He told Accra based Happy FM. “I feel some of our players were compromised against Elmina Sharks so we’re embarking on a drive to recruit very committed players.

“We’re reverting to our modus operandi which helped us to unearth talents like Moses Odjer, Francis Narh, Attamah Laweh and Derek Mensah among others which was recruiting them from colts.

“We are going back to the basic which will help us get quality and dedicated players.” He added.