Asamoah Gyan To Undergo MRI Scan On Thursday

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan will undergo MRI scan on Thursday in Accra to see the extent of an injury he suffered during the team’s training at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday.

The country’s all-time top scorer pulled out of the session and stayed on the sidelines as the rest of the team went through their paces.

Gyan returned to the team after an injury lay-off and as things stand, his status for the match can only determine after the scan is done.

“I feel about this new injury and I do not know what to say. This is part of our career as footballers. There are ups and downs and this is one of those moments,” Gyan said to reporters.

“I do feel some pain in my thigh but we will know more after the scan. It will confirm whether the injury is a serious one or not,” he added.