Youth And Sports Ministry Rates Ghana, Egypt Clash As “Very Important”

The Public Relation Officer of the Youth and Sports Ministry, Elvis Adjei-Baah has reiterated that the country’s final world cup qualifier against Egypt is very important.

The four-time African champions will host Egypt at the Cape Coast on Sunday. The outcome of the match will not benefit the Ghana after Egypt booking the only slot available in Group E ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Many Ghanaian football enthusiasts have called on the government not to pay the players their winning bonus should they win against the Pharaohs on Sunday.

However, Adjei-Baah believes the pending world cup qualifier is very important despite the country failing to make it to Russia.

“It is true this match will not have any bearing on the table or our qualification to the World Cup but lose this match and let the next FIFA ranking come and you will see where Ghana will be,” he told Ghanacrusader.com.

“Forget about the World Cup which obviously we can’t qualify but trust me it will go a long way to affect our combativeness as far as the ranking that will become later in the year.” He added.