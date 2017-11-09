Richmond Boakye-Yiadom Excited By Support From Cape Coast Fans

Red Star Belgrade star Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has praised fans in Cape Coast for the warm reception ahead of Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

The Black Stars have been training at the Cape Coast Stadium for two days ahead of the un-needed Group E clash.

''Since I came I have seen an amazing support from the Cape Coast people,'' Boakye said after Wednesday's training session.

''I have never been here to play football before but as I am here I can see that they really support the nation and it's a great feeling to have a city like Cape Coast to be supporting you and I think we are going to give our best to satisfy them.''

Boakye is expected to start for the Black Stars with doubts about Asamoah Gyan's availability.

The Ghana captain limped off training due to a thigh injury and will undergo an MRI scan on Thursday to determine the degree of damage.

Head coach Kwesi Appiah will turn to the Serbia-based goal-poacher who scored two goals in the 5-1 win at Congo two months ago.

Boakye is raring to go.

''I think it's an opportunity to showcase to Ghanaians that we have the united and good team which we can make amends for not qualifying for the World Cup,''

''For me, every day is a new challenge. I'm always trying to give my best- be disciplined and listen to the coach and listened to those ahead of me like Asamoah Gyan.

''I always believe in what God will give to me because when He says is true, not what I say.''

