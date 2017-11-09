No Ghanaian Player In CAF 2018 World Cup Qualifiers Best XI

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has released the best XI for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers without any Ghanaian representative.

Ghana failed to qualify for a fourth consecutive FIFA World Cup tournament after an underwhelming qualifying campaign where they have amassed just six points after five round of matches.

However, the list included three players from Ghana's Group E opponents Egypt and Uganda; Mohammed Salah and defender Ahmed Hegazy, who played instrumental roles for the Pharaohs in securing their first World Cup ticket since 1990 and the Cranes of Uganda shot-stopper Denis Onyango who has conceded just one goal in five outings.

World Cup Qualifiers XI:

Denis Onyango (Uganda)

Serge Aurier (Ivory Coast)

Ahmed Hegazi (Egypt)

Leon Balogun (Nigeria)

Aly Maaloul (Tunisia)

Victor Moses (Nigeria)

Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Youssef Msakni (Tunisia)

Mbark Boussoufa (Morocco)

Khalid Boutain (Morocco)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt).

Ghana will bid to end their disappointing qualifying campaign with a flourish when they host the Pharaohs of Egypt in the final match of the group at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 12.

