GFA Debunks Supposed Leaked Black Stars New Jersey

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Darra has rubbished out reportage over team new jersey.

Ahead of the Ghana’s final 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt that will be hosted at Cape Coast on Sunday, it has emerged that the players will wear a new jersey designed by Puma.

There have been several questions raised by many Ghanaian football enthusiasts but the former BBC worker has denied such reports and has insisted that there is no new jersey.

“There is no new kit, the team will not be unveiling any new kit, I have seen all those images on social media,” he told the media.

“We know puma is designing a new kit and at the appropriate time we will unveil that kit as and when it is ready.”

Ghana will not be taking part in next year’s FIFA World Cup qualifier in Russia.