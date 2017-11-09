We Will Not Let The Nation Down – Kwesi Appiah

Head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah has pledged that they will play their hearts out against Egypt on Sunday.

Ghana will host the seven-time African champions at the Cape Coast Stadium in their final round of qualifiers to the 2018 FIA World Cup that will be staged in Russia.

The Pharaohs have already booked the only slot available in Group E and will be hoping to continue form against Ghana.

Despite the Black Stars failing to qualify for the tournament after taken part in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively, Kwesi Appiah will be using this encounter to access his players ahead of the AFCON that will be hosted by Cameroon in 2019 but has reiterated that they will play their heart out and will not let the country down on Sunday.

“We appreciate the support we have seen here in Cape Coast. This is our first time of playing a competitive game here.

“We will make sure we play our heart out on Sunday and I promise we will not let the nation down but we will still need your support going into the match.” He told Class Sports.