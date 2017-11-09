We Are Negotiating With Players To Renew Their Contract – Opare Adoo

The Public Relations Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has reiterated that the management and the technical team of the club are working tirelessly to make sure players who have run out of contract renew their contract for the club.

After ending the 2016/17 campaign trophy-less, several reports have emerged that most of the senior players of the club which includes Thomas Abbey, Samuel Akuruku, Alex Kouassi among others players are not willing to renew their contract for the club.

“The technical team are working tirelessly to make sure that players who have run out of contract renew their contract for the club because they believe that those players should be part of the team," he told Class Sports

“The technical team are negotiating with the players and we will be hoping we agree on something before the next season start.

With the 2017/18 season date yet to be announced by the organizers of the Ghana Premier League, Opare Addo disclosed that they will bring in some players that will help the team archive their aims and ambitions.

“Our team is not a bad side but we will look at the areas that need to be strengthened and we will make sure we get the right materials to fill in the spaces to make sure that everything gets going for us so that at the end of the 2017/18 season Hearts of Oak will be the best team.

“When the season starts we should be the team to beat because we believe if we are able to strengthen the team and keep our best players I believe we can go far.” He added.