Wilfred Osei Palmer Confirms Coach Nii Odoom's Departure From The Club

President of Tema Youth Wilfred Osei Palmer has confirmed that coach Edward Nii Odoom has parted ways with the club.

The Harbour Boys were relegated from the Ghana Premier League last term after finishing in lowly 15th position with 37 points after 30 games.

And the bankroller of the club, Osei Palmer, has disclosed that his outfit has mutually parted ways with coach Odoom, who has been at the helm of affairs since the 2012/13 season following the club's demotion to the second-tier league.

"We are searching for a new coach for our division one campaign. I had wanted coach Nii Odoom to continue but he told me point blank that he wants to retire," Osei Palmer revealed on Happy FM.

"After one of our games during last season, he made it known to me that he wants to quit football and for someone to tell me that how can I bang my hopes on him, so we'll move on."

"Notwithstanding, he's a good person and a great coach, someone who believes in the youth and I will commend him for the great work he did for us."

