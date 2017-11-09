Hearts of Oak To Offer New Contracts To Six Key Players

Six players of Hearts of Oak are close to signing new contracts with the club after agreeing to terms with the club.

A source close to the club told Graphic Sports yesterday, that Hearts held talks with the players and they were satisfied with their respective terms and were also prepared to pen their signature to new deals.

“We have had talks with Kwame Kizito, Paul Acquah, Leonard Tawiah, Robin Gnagne, Fatau Mohammed and Vincent Atinga and I can tell you that plans are far advanced for them to renew their contracts, the source told Graphic Sports yesterday.

“Currently, these are the players whose contracts have expired but the others, including Winful Cobbina and Thomas Abbey, are still under contract so we don’t have any problem as far as those players are concerned”, he stated.

For now, goalkeeper Samuel Akurugu remains the only player who would not be part of the Hearts set-up next season after he asked the Rainbow club to mutually terminate his contract to enable him to further his career elsewhere.

“This has left the club with just two goalkeepers and it is in our plans to have, at least, four goalkeepers next season, so we will recruit two additional goalkeepers to beef up that department”, the source explained.

The club has also set their eyes on some talents they intend to recruit to strengthen the team in the coming season to make it formidable, and ready to challenge for the league title.

“The coach has presented his report and recommended some players that we need to start pursuing; the board will thus meet to deliberate on them before the recruitment process begins,” the source disclosed.