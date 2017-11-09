Dreams FC Unveil Double Signings

Ghana Premier League side Dreams Football has announced the signing of Proud United FC duo Issah Yakubu and Razak Cromwell from Proud United FC.

The two defenders have signed four-year deals each which will keep them at the club until 2021.

Dreams FC have now signed three players in the off-season as they prepare for another season in the Ghana Premier League.

Midfielder Cletus Nombil was the first signing announced by the club.

Yakubu and Cromwell played for Proud United FC last season in the Division One League Zone II.

