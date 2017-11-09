Dauda Mohammed Scores For Anderlecht Reserve Side In Win Over Royal Excel Mouscron

Striker Dauda Mohammed was on target for Anderlecht's reserve side in their 2-0 win over Royal Excel Mouscron.

The former Asante Kotoko arrowhead was fouled inside the box and he dusted himself to convert the spot-kick.

Kobe Cools gave Anderlecht the lead when he headed into a corner at the near post.

Mohammed putting in impressive shifts to break into Anderlecht first team.

Watch the penalty converted by Dauda Mohammed below:

Reserves 1A âš½ï¸ Mohammed Dauda scoring the second goal against Royal Excel Mouscron (2-0) #COYM pic.twitter.com/QbDvgHQU7U

— RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) November 7, 2017

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com