Dauda Mohammed Scores For Anderlecht Reserve Side In Win Over Royal Excel Mouscron
Striker Dauda Mohammed was on target for Anderlecht's reserve side in their 2-0 win over Royal Excel Mouscron.
The former Asante Kotoko arrowhead was fouled inside the box and he dusted himself to convert the spot-kick.
Kobe Cools gave Anderlecht the lead when he headed into a corner at the near post.
Mohammed putting in impressive shifts to break into Anderlecht first team.
Watch the penalty converted by Dauda Mohammed below:
Reserves 1A âš½ï¸ Mohammed Dauda scoring the second goal against Royal Excel Mouscron (2-0) #COYM pic.twitter.com/QbDvgHQU7U
— RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) November 7, 2017
