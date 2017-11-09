Eddie Nketiah Scores FOUR For England U-19 In European Qualifiers

Ghanaian teenager Eddie Nketiah scored four goals for England U-19 in their 6-0 win over the Faroe Islands in the European Championships qualifying campaign in Group H.

Nketiah got the hosts off to a perfect start midway through the first half after latching on to a through ball to fire home from inside the box.

The 18-year-old forward then doubled his tally for the night and his side's lead 18 minutes after the interval.

Four minutes later it was three and game over. Elliot Embleton superbly curled home from just inside the box before Nketiah sealed his hat-trick from the spot.

But the Arsenal forward wasn't content with just three goals and went on the prowl for another.

By this point the Faroe Islands had lost all hope of clawing back a positive outcome and Ben Brereton pounced on their defensive frailties to tap home a fifth.

In the dying moments, Nketiah got his wish.

The forward ghosted in the box and volleyed home from across to score his fourth of the night and seal a comprehensive victory.

