E/R Supper Middle League Slated For November 11

The race to win the only slot to represent the Eastern Region in the National Division One league next year, starts on Saturday, November 11 at two designated centres.

Four teams; Krystal Palace Academy, Kwahu Youth Academy, Koforidua United FC and Dream Chasers FC are participating in the tournament after qualifying from the just ended sub-middle league and would play their matches at Akwatia and Akim Oda.

According to the fixtures released by the Organising Committee, Krystal Palace Academy would play Kwahu Youth Academy on Saturday 11th play Dream Chasers FC at the Akwatia G.C.D Park at the same time.

Day two, Monday, November 13, would see Dream Chasers FC taking on Krystal Palace Academy at the Akim Oda Sports Stadium at 0830 hours, with Kwahu Youth Academy playing Koforidua United FC at Akwatia also at the same time.

The final matches will be played on Wednesday, November 15, between Koforidua United FC and Krystal Palace Academy at Akim Oda at 0830 hours whiles Dream Chasers FC play against Kwahu Youth Academy at Akwatia.

At a meeting of representatives of the participating teams and the Middle League Organising Committee, it was agreed that, in the situation where two teams are tied with the same points, the head to the head rule would be applied to determine the winner.