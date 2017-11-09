GPL Prize Money Not Enough – Frank Nelson Insists

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frank Nelson believes the prize money for Aduana Stars who emerged as the winners of the 2016/17 season is not enough.

Wa All-Stars who won the 2015/16 received $30, 000 and Aduana Stars who are the current champions after accumulating 57 points also received the same amount of money from the organizers of the Ghana Premier League.

However, Mr Nelson who also doubles as a GFA Executive Committee member reiterated that prize money is not enough.

“The $30,000 prize money for the GPL winner is small, it is a peanut. The amount is nothing, for instance, if Hearts of Oak travel in and out to North the flight is GHC 24,000 so in case we win the league and we are given such amount is no money but that is what the GFA have.

“Maybe in future something must be done so that the money is increased in order to help the league champions.” He added.