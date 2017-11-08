Bolga All Stars Threaten To Pull Out Of Division One League

Bolga All-Stars have given a strong indication of pulling out of the upcoming Division One League season.

The Upper East based club were forced to play their home matches in the Northern regional capital of Tamale due to the unavailability of a stadium that meets minimum requirements in Bolga.

While Bolga All-Stars were one of the more exciting teams to watch, their naivety contributed to their relegation from the just ended Ghana Premier League season with more than a handful of matches to end the season.

The club, according to Communications Director Nelson Abagna, has no intention of making the painful sacrifice of playing their home matches on foreign grounds again.

“The bigger picture for us going forward has to do with the fact that if the Bolgatanga Sports Stadium will be given a face-lift for the next soccer season then as a club we will play in the Division One league.

“If we are supposed to play Division One League in Tamale then we are pulling out.

“Even at the Premier League level it was difficult for us to cope and now we are going to play Division One football which comes with absolutely nothing in return.

“If we are to move the team again from Bolga to Tamale to play Division One football then we are pulling out, he told Citi Sports emphatically.

The Ghana Football Association, however, are expected to convene to plan for its end of year congress where key dates including when the new league campaigns will be decided.