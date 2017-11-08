Martha Bissah Set To Snub Ghana

George Haldane Lutterodt, a former chairman of the Ghana Athletics Association, has given the clearest indication that Ghana’s first ever gold medalist at the Youth Olympics, Martha Bissah could snub Ghana and compete for another country.

The young and energetic athlete who is currently in the USA under a four-year scholarship program at the Norfolk State University in Ohio was suspended indefinitely by the Prof. Francis Dodoo led administration on June 1, 2016.

Lutterodt who worked on Martha’s scholarship program has indicated that the young female athlete could soon say goodbye to Ghana.

“There are about four countries who are after her services saying we like this young girl to compete for us.” He told Accra based Starr FM.

“But it’s too early for us to conclude on anything but the truth is the young lady is not bothered at all by GAA’s suspension at all.

“That is the least of her worries.” He added.

However, reliable sources say USA, Bahamas, Canada and Nigeria are all interested in the services of the Martha Bissah.