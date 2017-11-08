21 Players In Camp As Appiah Plots Egypt Defeat

Coach Kwesi Appiah is busily preparing his charges for the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Egypt with 21 players currently in camp.

The Black Stars held their first training session at the Cape Coast Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of Sunday's clash with the Pharaohs in the last African qualifier for the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia.

The 21 players, who are currently in camp including Captain Asamoah Gyan took part in the training session with newcomers Nana Ampomah and Nasiru Mohammed.

Gyan, after missing out in last month's qualifier against Uganda and a friendly with Saudi Arabia, makes a return to the team.

Godfred Donsah, who ply's his trade in Italy with Bologna has finally had his first training session with his international team-mates after injuries forced him out of two invitations under Avram grants stewardship.

The game, which according to coach Appiah is a rehearsal for his future team would play for pride as the Pharaohs of Egypt have booked a place in the Russia 2018 world cup ahead of Ghana, Uganda and Congo.