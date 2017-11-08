Latif Blessing Named In Goal’s MLS U-21 Team Of The Season

Sporting Kansas City's Latif Blessing has been named in Goal.com's MLS U21 team of the season following his magnificent outing for his the Kansas City side in his first season.

The Ghanaian was a revelation for Peter Vermes' side, giving SKC a much-needed speed option up top, and earning him a place in the U-21 Best XI of the season.

The 2015/16 Ghana Premier League goal king finished with three goals and two assists in 26 appearances in all competitions for SKC.

Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes described his 2017 squad earlier this year as a young group with the hunger to impress and Blessing was obviously a key member of this group.

SKC had a disappointing season last season but the arrival of Latif Blessing and a few others wrote the story differently.

The Ghanaian was influential in the side's campaign this season seeing the finishing 5th in the MLS Western Conference League.

He also guided SKC to lift the 2017 US Open Cup, a trophy the side missed out last season.

