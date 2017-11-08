Christian Atsu Pulls Out Of Ghana Training With Thigh Injury

Fears over Christian Atsu's fitness intensified on Wednesday as the Ghana winger failed to complete a second successive training session in Cape Coast.

The Newcastle winger pulled out of training with what appears a thigh strain.

Atsu now remains a major doubt for Sunday's dead-rubber 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt after pulling out after striking a few balls.

The former Chelsea man was guided by light jogging on Wednesday morning by the Black Stars physio after missing Tuesday session.

#Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu withdrew from today's in Cape Coast with a thigh complaint. #BlackStars doctors will continue to assess him ahead of Sunday's World Cup qualifier against #Egypt @NUFC pic.twitter.com/GoOeeJtyDi

— Ghana FA 🇬🇭 (GFA) (@ghanafaofficial) November 8, 2017

Ghana's marauding Wideman showed outward signs of discomfort with his inability to complete another session being a source of concern for coach Kwesi Appiah.

Ghana are already out of the World Cup reckoning after a dismal qualifying campaign, their hopes finally ended in October with one game still to play.

That remaining game is at home to qualifiers Egypt this Sunday and it looks as though Christian Atsu has had pressure exerted to show his commitment to Ghana.

Atsu missed the match with Uganda in October which finally ended Ghana's World Cup chances, this was due to the player picking up an injury/knock when playing for Newcastle.

The Ghana v Egypt match takes place on Sunday and even if not able to play, it is clear that Christian Atsu will be expected to hang around for it.

