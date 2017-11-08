Black Stars to play Glo Lamp Academy On Thursday Ahead Of Egypt Match

The Black Stars will play non-league side Glo Lamp Academy in a low friendly on Thursday ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt this weekend.

Coach Kwesi Appiah will use the friendly as a dress rehearsal and test some of his new troops ahead of the routine game against the North African.

There will be free entry for fans.

Captain Asamoah Gyan and Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu are major doubts for Sunday's clash with injuries.

Gyan, 31, is expected to undergo a further test in Accra on Thursday after limping out of training with a suspected thigh problem.

Atsu could also be out of contention after failing to complete Wednesday's training session in Cape Coast.

The situation presents new boys Nasiru Mohammed and Nana Ampomah will an opportunity to impress.

Ghana are already out of the World Cup reckoning after a dismal qualifying campaign, their hopes finally ended in October with one game still to play.

