Right To Dream Academy Wishes David Accam Well After Hernia Operation
Ghana's famous Right to Dream has wished former star David Accam speedy recovery after the striker underwent a successful hernia surgery.
The 27-year-old is expected to return at the end of December.
The former Right to Dream Academy graduate has been overlooked for international call-up despite impressing in the Major League Soccer.
Wishing RtD graduate David Accam a speedy recovery after his successful surgery. https://t.co/glcCdnDsv2
— Right to Dream (@right2dream) November 8, 2017
