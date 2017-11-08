modernghana logo

2 hours ago | Sports News

Right To Dream Academy Wishes David Accam Well After Hernia Operation

Ghana's famous Right to Dream has wished former star David Accam speedy recovery after the striker underwent a successful hernia surgery.

The 27-year-old is expected to return at the end of December.

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate has been overlooked for international call-up despite impressing in the Major League Soccer.

Wishing RtD graduate David Accam a speedy recovery after his successful surgery. https://t.co/glcCdnDsv2

— Right to Dream (@right2dream) November 8, 2017

