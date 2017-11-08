Ghana FA Opens Registration Of Players And Officials On November 29

The Ghana FA has set Wednesday, November 22 as the date of the opening of the registration period for the 2017/18 season.

The Premier and lower divisions clubs, as well as Juvenile and Women's league clubs, have up until midnight of March 2 to submit names and officials for the 2017/18 season.

Clubs seeking to augment their squad will be expected to start the hunt for new players ahead of the new season.

Aduana Stars clinched the league title this season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com