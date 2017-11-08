modernghana logo

Frank Acheampong Joins Tianjin Teda From Anderlecht

Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda have signed Ghanaian winger midfielder Frank Acheampong and handed him a permanent two-year contract.

Acheampong leaves Belgian side Anderlecht after hugely impressing on a short-term loan in the Chinese top-flight.

The 24-year-old scored four goals in 12 league matches as Tianjin Teda survived demotion.

Tianjin were reported to have paid US$ 3 million for securing the Ghana international on loan.

Acheampong spent three-and-a-half seasons at Anderlecht and makes a return to Asia after a successful stint with Thai-side Buriram United.

