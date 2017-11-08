Former Hearts Board Member Lashes Harry Zakour And Ernest Thompson For Sorry State Of The Club

The troubles of Accra Hearts of Oak keeps deepening a former board member of ailing club Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim has blasted Ernest Thompson and Harry Zakour for the current state of the club insisting they were the ones who supported Togbe Afede XIV to float shares.

According to Alhaji Hearts, as he is famously referred, the current Board Chairman of the club Togbe Afede XIV was brought into the club by former club chairman Harry Zakour while Ernest Thompson, former board secretary drafted the legal document for the flotation.

To Alhaji Hearts, floating shares has been the major setback of the club leading to their suffocation in the Ghana Premier League for almost a decade.

'After the flotation, the Board Chairman ignored the two of them,' he explained to Metro FM in Kumasi.

'I'll blame Harry Zakour and Ernest Thompson for the current state of the club. Harry Zakour brought Togbe Afede XIV and Ernest Thompson prepared the document for the flotation of the shares,' he added.

'The state of the club is very pathetic but when you speak the truth, you are tagged as an 'against' person.

'I kicked against it when it was first brought up because I knew it will not bring unity and joy into the club. But nobody listened,' he noted.

He explained further how Harry Zakour and Ernest Thompson were ignored by Togbe Afede XIV, thronging the club into its current status.

'Despite being the one who brought Togbe, Harry Zakour was kicked out and ignored on many occasions.

'After floating the shares, Togbe appointed his own directors and ignored everyone who was close to the team and that is how the problems of the club started.

'So Zakour brought Togbe and later started having problems with him because he (Zakour) was ignored in everything.

The sorry state of the crawling Accra club has seen them struggling without success to win the Ghana Premier League for the past nine years.

The Phobians are now struggling to even hold most of their key players whose contracts have run out following agitations of non-payment of salaries and bonuses.

