British High Commission Holds AMA In A Friendly Match

The British High Commission and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) sides drew 3-3 in a friendly football match played at the Asamoah Gyan Park at the Accra Academy School in Accra.

The game, which was organised by the High Commission in collaboration with the AMA was to strengthen their bilateral relationship.

The AMA lads scored three goals through Abu Sacker, whilst Simon Westlake, United Kingdom (UK) Defence Advisor at the Commission reduced the tally to 3-1 in the first half.

The Commission's team led by the High Commissioner, Iain Walker, resumed the second session with determination, which earned them a penalty and was converted by Simon Westlake.

Naziru Quaye of the Commission pounced on a free ball and fired a powerful shot to level up at 3-3.

Mr Iain Walker in an interview with the Ghana News Agency expressed joy with the friendly football match, which he said would go a long way to strengthen collaboration between the two sides in the healthy relationship.

Mr Alfred Adjei, the Chairman of the Select Committee on Youth and Sports of the AMA said there would be a rematch to strengthen their partnership and to determine the ultimate winner.