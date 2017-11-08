Richard Commey Faces Roman Andreev On Dec 9 In Russia

The much anticipated IBF final elimination bout between Ghana’s Richard Commey and Roman Andreev is on December 9th in Russia.

Information gathered said the upcoming clash was in limbo after Andreev was earmarked to face Ray Beltran for the WBO world lightweight belt.

But according to sources, though Andreev named has been mentioned regarding the WBO lightweight fight it will not affect his fight against Commey.

“It is true Roman Andreev is one of the highly ranked boxers to face Ray Beltran for the WBO lightweight belt but it will not affect his upcoming fight with Commey,” a source said.

“Commey vs Andreev clash is happening live in Russia, and the two boxers are ready to do battle on the said date,” the source added.

The winner between Commey and Andreev will get a shot at Robert Easter’s IBF world lightweight belt, a belt he won last year when he defeated Commey via a disputed split decision.