I Have Not Agreed A New Deal With Asante Kotoko - Steve Pollack

Asante Kotoko's head coach Steven Polack has denied reports suggesting he has signed a two-year contract with the club.

According to the English tactician, he is yet to reach an agreement with the club although he is locked in contract negotiations.

Polack, whose contract with Kotoko expired at the end of the season, is reported to have penned a new deal which will keep him on the Kumasi-based side until 2019.

This is after he guided Kotoko to demolish Hearts of Oak 3-1 in the final to lift the 2017 MTN FA Cup.

'I have not extended my contract, still negotiating and will either extend my contract by a year or two so let's just wait', he told Starr Sports.

The expatriate was signed on from Berekum Chelsea to replace Croatia Zdravko Logarusic who was sacked after four matches into the season.

Former player Frimpong Manso who was employed on an interim basis also saw the exit after failing to supervise the team to victory before Polack was assigned to take over the side until the end of the season.

Reports were widespread the former Berekum Chelsea manager was on the verge of leaving the Club but sources have disclosed he has received a contract extension offer.

