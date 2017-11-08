Christian Atsu Trains Alone As Black Stars Squad Gear Up For Egypt Clash

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu steps up recovery from injury by training alone from the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt on Sunday

The flying winger was reported to be a doubt for the clash against the Pharaohs of Egypt after sustaining a muscle injury while playing for Newcastle United in their 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday.

However, the 25-year-old joined the Black Stars team on the training field on Tuesday but could only train separately as directed by the medical staff of the team.

It remains to be seen if the speedster will be fully fit for Sunday's fixture at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

