Inter Allies Will Not Appeal GH¢ 10,000 Ghana FA Fine

Inter Allies say they will not appeal the Disciplinary Committee to fine them GH¢ 10,000 for misconduct.

The incident took place during their Ghana Premier League match against Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.

''We have officially received the decision of the Disciplinary Committee. The Management of the Club has decided not to appeal the decision,'' a club statement

''We appeal to our sympathizers to adhere to the said decision. Management will also take an opportunity to brief the fans that, new players and the technical team would be announced soon.

