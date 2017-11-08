modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Why Christian Clergymen Are Unqualified To Pronounce Blessings On Their Con...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
22 minutes ago | Sports News

Inter Allies Will Not Appeal GH¢ 10,000 Ghana FA Fine

Ghanasoccernet.com
Inter Allies Will Not Appeal GH¢ 10,000 Ghana FA Fine

Inter Allies say they will not appeal the Disciplinary Committee to fine them GH¢ 10,000 for misconduct.

The incident took place during their Ghana Premier League match against Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.

''We have officially received the decision of the Disciplinary Committee. The Management of the Club has decided not to appeal the decision,'' a club statement

''We appeal to our sympathizers to adhere to the said decision. Management will also take an opportunity to brief the fans that, new players and the technical team would be announced soon.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

quot-img-1Tomorrow is gone today is a gift that is why is call present so enjoy yourself.

By: afua sintima quot-img-1
body-container-line