Pro Fighting Factory Ghana Get Motivation Before African Kickboxing Championship

The Pro Fighting Factory (PFF) Ghana has been motivated as they prepare for next month’s African Kickboxing Championship in Morocco.

Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai, Ghana’s world known WBC Muay Thai and World Martial Arts 86kg kickboxing champion has donated kits to be use by the team which is a national select side going to represent Ghana in December.

Nmai who is based in Switzerland has presented equipment made up of track suits, boots, gloves, mouth guards and head guards to the team.

The presentation took place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday where the President of Ghana Kickboxing Association,Nii Adotey Dzata 1 aka Joseph Mingle received the items and commended Nmai for his sole efforts and contributions to the sport.

He urged corporate Ghana to support Kickboxing because it has taken some people out of the streets and are now doing sports and wish to compete for international honours.

The six athletes going to represent the nation are very popular and experienced fighters who have won many international and local bouts. They include Isaac Commey – 65.5kg, Francis Dodoo – 68.5kg, Daniel Boateng – 55.5kg, Euro Jonathan – 80.5kg, Ebenezer Adjei – 75.5kg and Stephen Bruce – 60.5kg.

The officials accompanying the squad comprise Nii Adotey Dzata, the president of Ghana Kickboxing Association, Isaac Doku (coach), Amanor Michael (assist. Coach) and Nii Yemoh – Yemoson (team manager).

Isaac Commey who recently won an international MMA bout in Ghana against British born Theo Nelson told Yours Truly the team has prepared very well and they are hungry for competition.

“We promised never to let the nation down, we are going for gold medal” he said.