Waasland-Beveren Ace Nana Ampomah Makes His Black Stars Training Bow

Waasland-Beveren star Nana Opoku Ampomah completed his first training appearance for the Black Stars at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

Ampomah was handed his debut call-up by coach Kwesi Appiah for the Black Stars final match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign against the Pharaohs of Egypt on Sunday, November 12.

The 21-year-old has been phenomenal in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League for the Yellows, as his three goals in 13 appearances have propelled the side to a 5th place.

He completed his first training session with the team on Tuesday under the supervision of coach Kwesi Appiah and his technical staff.

Twenty-one (21) players took part in the training session at the match venue against the Pharaohs of Egypt, who have already booked a ticket to the tournament.

