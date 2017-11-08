Medeama Part Ways With Augustine Adotey

Medeama Sporting Club are on the search for a new head coach after parting ways with Augustine Evans Adotey.

The announcement came after Adotey declared his unwillingness to continue as coach of Medeama while he also held the position of Black Maidens manager.

“I can’t combine both Medeama SC and the Black Maidens job so I have decided to lay down my position as coach of the club. However, I’m ready to handle any other position at the club except the coaching job”.

“I have been in charge since the previous coach left but I believe this is the time to leave for a different person to take charge of the team”

“I have done my part and want somebody to continue from here,

“I came here to build a legacy and I’m proud of what we have achieved together as a collective unit.

“But in our profession, you have to move on at some point.”

Adotey leaves the Tarkwa based side after a four-year stint.

He held several portfolios including being the technical director.

In his four years at the club, Adotey managed to win two FA cups and a SuperCup with the team.

Medema finished seventh on the league table in the just ended season.