18 minutes ago | Sports News

Bechem United Striker Amed Toure Emerges As Top Transfer Target For Aduana Stars

Ghanasoccernet.com
Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars have reportedly lined up a sensational move for Bechem United striker Amed Toure.

The Fire Boys will be representing Ghana at the next year's CAF Champions League after clinching the just ended Ghana Premier League.

And multiple reports indicate that the Dormaa-based outfit are keen on the signature of seasoned goalscorer Amed Toure, who registered 13 goals for Bechem United to finish as runner-up in last season's top scorer's chart.

Further reports suggest that talks have reached the advanced stage as the former Asante Kotoko poacher is set to join the Premier League Champions despite a year left on his contract with the Hunters.

