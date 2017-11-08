Let’s Move On From World Cup failure – Asamoah Gyan Urges Ghanaians

Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, is calling on fans of the Black Stars to look past the disappointment of missing out on the 2018 World Cup and encourage the new crop of players to succeed in future.

The Stars could not make their fourth straight appearance at the global football event and lost the ticket to Egypt who are making their first trip to the World Cup since 1990.

Gyan spoke to reporters in Cape Coast after the team's first training session on Tuesday ahead of the match against Egypt on November 12. “Every Ghanaian is disappointed and that includes me but it is one of those things.

However, we need to look at the future and see what will happen because we have young players coming through. We apologize to Ghanaians and we need to plan for the future.”