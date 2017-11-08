Christian Atsu Injury Doubt For Ghana's 2018 World Cup Qualifier Against Egypt

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu is an injury doubt for Ghana's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt after missing training on Tuesday.

Medics attended to the 25-year-old, who was only allowed to jog after sitting out on the training session at the Cape Coast stadium.

Atsu linked up with the Ghana national team despite concerns about his fitness.

The Ghana international was subbed in Newcastle United's shocking home defeat to Bournemouth with manager Rafa Benitez claiming he 'felt something'.

Ghana FA spokesman Ibrahim Sannie Daara has given a further update on the situation regarding the former Chelsea man.

"I am yet to be briefed on the medical report from his club yet. But what is important is that he made the trip down here," he said

"You all read in the UK papers that the club said he suffered an injury. But the fact that Atsu has shown up depicts the commitments and love Atsu has for the country."

The Black Stars take on the Pharaohs in a dead-rubber qualifier on Sunday with the North African having secured qualification to the global showpiece in Russia next year.

