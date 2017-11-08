Ghanaian Striker Edward Nketiah Handed England U-19 Call Up

Ghanaian international, Edward Keddar Nketiah has been handed a call-up to the England U-19 team.

The young energetic goal poacher has been named by manager Keith Downing in his 23-man squad for the qualifiers for the Euro U-19 championship in Finland next year.

The striker has been on fine form for Arsenal scoring twice against Norwich in the League Cup and has also played in the Gunners Europa League games.

Nketiah, who was born in Lewisham made his international debut for England at the U-18 level against Saudi Arabia on 22 March 2017.

He scored the second goal for England in the 57th minute as they won 2–0.

He also netted a hat-trick in his next game against Qatar U-19.

The talented starlet is eligible to play for Ghana at senior level.