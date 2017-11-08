REVEALED: 2017/18 GPL Season To Kick Off February 18

According to Ghanasportsonline.com, the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season will kick Start on February 18.

Aduana Stars won the 2016/17 with 57 points and will represent the country in next year’s CAF Champions League.

Many football pundits and supporters have raised questions as to when the new season begins following some cases yet to be settled by the Disciplinary Committee of the of the Ghana Football Association.

Reliable sources at the FA reveal the 2017/18 League season is expected to begin in February next year.

The Premier League Board is yet to communicate the decision to the various clubs who will be participating in next season’s Premier League.

Newly promoted teams Karela United, Dreams FC and Techiman Eleven Wonders will be playing in the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League next season.