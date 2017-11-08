We Will Not Sell Star Players - Elmina Sharks General Manager

Elmina Sharks general manager George Wiredu has vowed to resist any pressure to sell the much-coveted stars who helped them retain their Premiership status in the just ended Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars are two of the top sides, who are reported to have inquired about the signatures of Black Stars B ace Felix Addo, fleet-footed winger Benjamin 'Neymar' Tweneboah and enterprising defender Emmanuel Ampem following their outstanding displays in the just ended Ghana Premier League.

Club general manager George Wiredu told Accra-based Happy FM his outfit are under no pressure to sell and had in fact already marked some potential players they would purchase to augment the squad.

"The system educates us that if you want to sign someone's player you write an official request to his club but so far we not had anything of that sort," Wiredu declared on Happy FM.

"We are not ready to sell any of our players and I can assure our fans not to shudder about because so far the structures we have in place for our player at Elmina Sharks I don't believe any club in Ghana can come close. We are rather looking to beef up the squad to improve our position on the table next season," he concluded.

Elmina Sharks finished in 9th position on the log with 42 points after 30 games.

