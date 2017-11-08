Sports Ministry To Pay Black Stars Winning Despite World Cup Collapse

The Public Relation Officer of the Youth and Sports Ministry (MOYS), Elvis Adjei Baah, says the Black Stars will receive their winning bonus should they win against Egypt.

Ghana will host Egypt who have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday in their final world cup qualifiers.

Many Ghanaian football fandoms have called on the government not pay any winning bonus should the team even win against the seven-time African champions.

However, Adjei-Baah says the players are entitled to get their winning bonus should they win on Sunday.

“It is a system that was put in place before the start of the qualifiers. You know the Black Stars operate on a winning bonus, at every match that they win they are entitled to $5,000.” He told Ghanacrusader.com

“We didn’t and we never expected that we are going to find ourselves in this situation so we can’t for the seek credibility at this stage that the ministry will want to change its position.”

He added that the ministry can only change its position if the players decide not to take any winning bonus.

“The ministry can change its position if the players or the entire playing body decide that for the aforementioned reason they are not going to take their bonus. But government for that matter the ministry can’t be reneged on that and say that because so to speak the game is irrelevant we are not giving any winning bonus should they beat Egypt.”

“It will cast a credibility issue on the ministry, so, for now, nothing has changed as far as what we instituted at the beginning of the world cup qualifiers.” He added.